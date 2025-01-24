  • Menu
Bengaluru Cab Driver Dies by Suicide After Dispute with Estranged Wife

x

Highlights

Manjunath, a 39-year-old cab driver from Bengaluru, died by suicide after setting himself on fire outside his estranged wife’s house. His mother has raised suspicions, and police are investigating.

A tragic incident occurred in Bengaluru on Thursday night when 39-year-old Manjunath, a cab driver, died by suicide after setting himself on fire outside his estranged wife’s house in the Jnanabharati area.

Reports suggest that Manjunath and his wife, Nayana Raj, had been living apart due to constant conflicts. Nayana had filed for divorce in 2022, but Manjunath continued to visit her, pleading for reconciliation and promising to end their arguments.

On the night of his death, Manjunath went to Nayana’s house once more to ask her not to proceed with the divorce. After being refused entry, he became upset and returned later that evening, where he allegedly set himself on fire.

Manjunath’s mother has filed a complaint, expressing concerns about the circumstances of his death and suggesting foul play by Nayana and her family. A case has been registered, and the police are investigating the matter further.

