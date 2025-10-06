Bengaluru CM Siddaramaiah Proposes Renaming Namma Metro to Basava Metro

Bengaluru's metro network may see a big change. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans to rename Namma Metro.

Why Rename Namma Metro?

He recommended the new name Basava Metro. It honours 12th-century social reformer Basavanna. He will send the proposal to the Central government.

What Did Siddaramaiah Say?

He tweeted that if the metro was fully a state project, he would have announced the new name immediately.

What Message About Unity?

He said people of all castes and religions are one. Everyone should realize this.

Why Does He Admire Basavanna?

He admires Basavanna. He said his principles are eternal and still relevant today.