Just In
Bengaluru: Contaminated Tap Water in Pulakeshinagar, E. coli Found
Residents of Promenade Road in Pulakeshinagar, Bengaluru, received contaminated tap water containing E. coli bacteria. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) traced the issue to pipeline corrosion and quickly repaired it, assuring residents of clean water.
Residents of Promenade Road in Bengaluru’s Pulakeshinagar received contaminated tap water containing E. coli bacteria, raising concerns about water quality. Residents were alarmed after noticing a foul taste and odor in the water. Locals sent water samples to a lab, which confirmed the presence of bacteria, as reported by Deccan Herald.
Following this, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) acted immediately and inspected the Cauvery water pipeline. BWSSB found that corrosion in the pipeline, laid through a stormwater drain, had caused the contamination. The BWSSB closed the defective pipeline and supplied water through an alternate pipeline to the affected areas.
BWSSB engineers confirmed that the Cauvery water pipeline was repaired and assured residents that the tap water was now clean.