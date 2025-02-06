  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Contaminated Tap Water in Pulakeshinagar, E. coli Found

Bengaluru: Contaminated Tap Water in Pulakeshinagar, E. coli Found
x
Highlights

Residents of Promenade Road in Pulakeshinagar, Bengaluru, received contaminated tap water containing E. coli bacteria. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) traced the issue to pipeline corrosion and quickly repaired it, assuring residents of clean water.

Residents of Promenade Road in Bengaluru’s Pulakeshinagar received contaminated tap water containing E. coli bacteria, raising concerns about water quality. Residents were alarmed after noticing a foul taste and odor in the water. Locals sent water samples to a lab, which confirmed the presence of bacteria, as reported by Deccan Herald.

Following this, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) acted immediately and inspected the Cauvery water pipeline. BWSSB found that corrosion in the pipeline, laid through a stormwater drain, had caused the contamination. The BWSSB closed the defective pipeline and supplied water through an alternate pipeline to the affected areas.

BWSSB engineers confirmed that the Cauvery water pipeline was repaired and assured residents that the tap water was now clean.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick