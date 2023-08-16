Bengaluru: Decision to cancel New Education Policy should be reviewed says Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru : Cancelling NEP just for politics, ignoring the future of our children, is an unforgivable crime. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai opined that the state government should reconsider its decision.

Answering questions from the media representatives at the BJP state office “Jagannath Bhavan” in Malleswaram on Tuesday, Bommai said that the New Education Policy (NEP) has been formulated in accordance with today’s times. Siddaramaiah’s 2013-18 government had agreed to the NEP. It was headed by Kasthurirangan. He explained that Kasthurirangan, who had created the education policy of Karnataka, had made the NEP of the entire country.

He objected that it was a waste of children’s future. He questioned how our children can compete if our state does not have the system that exists in the entire country. It will be a huge setback for children in rural areas. Siddaramaiah should look at the bright future of children without looking at it politically. This issue should be reconsidered. Otherwise, it will be inevitable for the BJP to organize a big movement in collaboration with parents and educational institutions, he said. It has been three months since Siddaramaiah said that he will investigate the works of our tenure. There have been many reports and they are re-investigating after knowing that there is nothing in it. Politically motivated investigations are underway. Whoever has done wrong should be punished. He asked to what extent it is right to use it to bargain for months in the name of investigation.

Surjewala’s statement that those who vote for BJP are demons is highly condemnable. Every citizen should condemn this insult to the citizens of the country. Is the Congress a cleaned pearl? Is everyone there Harishchandra? If we look at the 75 year track record, we have seen the most corrupt, anti-people governments. How many Congress leaders are in jail? How many cases are there? He asked. He said that they should be ashamed. He called it an inhuman, unconstitutional and unforgivable crime.