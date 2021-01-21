Bengaluru: Dr Manjunath takes vaccine, says it's safe, no adverse effect

Bengaluru: Covid-19 vaccine for doctors and paramedics was launched on Thursday at Rail Wheel Factory (RWF).

S.G. Madhwesh, Principal Chief Medical Officer, was the first to get Covishield, a vaccine developed by Serum Institute of India (Pvt) Ltd.

R.K. Vyas, RWF general manager, inaugurated the programme.

Vaccination team from BBMP joined hands with doctors and staff of the railway hospital to carry out the programme. An observation room with facilities to monitor the condition of those who were given the vaccine was arranged in the hospital.

Railway Hospital at RWF was in the forefront of the coronavirus management and has so far treated 454 positive cases.

A member of Covid Technical Advisory Committee and Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Dr C.N. Manjunath remarked that vaccine was the only way to end the pandemic.

After taking the vaccine, he said, "I am fine, health care workers should volunteer for vaccination without fear and apprehension since it is safe. Mild fever, injection site pain and body ache are not side effects but only effects of vaccine."

Emphasising that it's a civic responsibility of every citizen to take the vaccine, he said that with more people volunteering for the vaccine, public confidence would be boosted and herd immunity could be achieved on expected lines.

Since the launch of the vaccination drive, 1,17,407 frontline workers have been given the vaccine in the State till Wednesday, the health department said.