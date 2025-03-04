Live
- Hyderabad: Software Employee Devika’s Suspected Suicide, Alleged Harassment by Husband
- South Korea to launch consultative bodies with US for tariff negotiations
- OTT Releases This Week (March 3 to 9): Naga Chaitanya Thandel, Sharwanand Maname, Bapu, and More
- Delhi HC grants bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar
- Should have stepped down earlier: Pankaja Munde on Dhananjay Munde’s resignation
- Champions Trophy: Indian team wears black armbands against Australia to honour Padmakar Shivalkar
- Body shaming, derogatory comments hallmark of Congress: KTR
- Ind vs Aus: Australia Loses Early Wicket in First Semi-Final in Champions Trophy
- Bangladesh: Protesters burn Home Advisor's effigy, demand resignation over controversial remarks
- NHRC team to visit Odisha’s KIIT over Nepali girl student’s death
Just In
Bengaluru East Railway Station Temporarily Closed for Construction; 41 Trains Affected
South Western Railway announces the temporary closure of Bengaluru East Railway Station to facilitate the construction of new rail lines.
Bengaluru To facilitate the construction of additional rail lines between Cantonment and Whitefield, South Western Railway (SWR) will temporarily close Bengaluru East Railway Station for passenger services. SWR is dismantling the current platforms to lay new tracks.
As a result, 41 trains, including 15 express trains and 26 passenger/MEMU trains, will not stop at Bengaluru East Station from March 13 until further notice.
Some of the express trains affected include KSR Bengaluru-Bangarpet, Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru, Tirupati-Chamarajnagar, Kacheguda-Mysuru, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-KSR Bengaluru, among others.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather updates, bank holidays, and upcoming public holidays in March.