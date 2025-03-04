Bengaluru East Railway Station Temporarily Closed for Construction; 41 Trains Affected

Bengaluru To facilitate the construction of additional rail lines between Cantonment and Whitefield, South Western Railway (SWR) will temporarily close Bengaluru East Railway Station for passenger services. SWR is dismantling the current platforms to lay new tracks.

As a result, 41 trains, including 15 express trains and 26 passenger/MEMU trains, will not stop at Bengaluru East Station from March 13 until further notice.

Some of the express trains affected include KSR Bengaluru-Bangarpet, Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru, Tirupati-Chamarajnagar, Kacheguda-Mysuru, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-KSR Bengaluru, among others.

