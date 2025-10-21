Bengaluru Growth: Shivakumar Meets Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar met Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Tuesday. They discussed Bengaluru’s growth and Karnataka’s development, said by Shivakumar.

Why the Meeting?

Shaw had raised concerns about Bengaluru’s poor roads and litter. She mentioned an overseas visitor was surprised by the condition, said by Shaw.

What Happened Online?

Shaw tagged CM Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and Minister Priyank Kharge. Her post started a discussion about Bengaluru’s infrastructure.

What Did Minister Kharge Say?

Kharge said he was unsure which part of Bengaluru the visitor saw. He added the city is growing fast and improvements are underway, said by Kharge.