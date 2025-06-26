Live
Bengaluru Home Sales Drop 8% in April–June 2025, Prices Rise by 12%
Bengaluru saw an 8% fall in home sales in April–June 2025, but property prices rose 12%. Most new homes launched were in the high-price segment. Other big cities also saw sales drop, except Chennai.
A new report says that home sales in Bengaluru fell by 8% between April and June 2025, as reported by Anarock. Last year at the same time, 16,355 homes were sold. This year, only 15,120 homes were sold.
At the same time, home prices in Bengaluru went up by 12% in one year. This was the second-highest price rise among big cities in India. Only Delhi-NCR had a bigger rise, at 27%.
Builders in Bengaluru launched 15,345 new homes in this quarter. But this number is 26% less than the last quarter and 4% less than last year. Also, most new homes were expensive, costing more than ₹80 lakh.
What Happened in Other Cities?
Home sales fell in many other cities too:
- Delhi-NCR: down 14%
- Mumbai (MMR): down 25%
- Pune: down 27%
- Hyderabad: down 27%
- Kolkata: down 23%
- Only Chennai saw growth, with sales going up by 11%
In total, home sales across 7 major cities dropped by 20%, from 1,20,335 last year to 96,285 this year (April–June).
Why Are Sales Going Down?
Experts say that rising home prices and tensions due to war-like situations made many people wait before buying homes. But now, with things getting better and loan rates going down, people may start buying again.