Bengaluru: Indian Air Force Officer and Wife Allegedly Assaulted by Biker

A disturbing incident took place in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, where an Indian Air Force officer and his wife were allegedly assaulted by a biker while on their way to the airport.

The couple — Wing Commander Aditya Bose and Squadron Leader Madhumita — were driving from DRDO Colony in CV Raman Nagar when the incident occurred.

According to media reports and a video shared by Wing Commander Bose on his Instagram, the situation escalated when a man on a bike began tailing their car and verbally abusing them in Kannada.

In the video, Wing Commander Bose — visibly injured with blood on his face and neck — described how the biker blocked their vehicle, shouted abuses, and grew more aggressive after noticing the DRDO sticker on their car. Bose also stated that the man directed verbal abuse towards his wife, Madhumita.

When Wing Commander Bose stepped out of the car to confront the biker, the man allegedly struck him on the forehead with a key. The biker then reportedly threw a stone at their car, hitting Bose again on the head.

Bose expressed his shock and disappointment in the video, saying that despite being clearly injured, bystanders did not come to their aid. Instead, they allegedly joined in the verbal abuse against him and his wife.

An FIR (First Information Report) is expected to be registered following the filing of a formal complaint.

The incident has sparked concerns over public safety and the treatment of armed forces personnel in urban areas.