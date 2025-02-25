Bengaluru Launches First Driverless Metro on the Yellow Line

Bengaluru is introducing its first driverless metro on the Yellow Line. This means there won’t be a driver on the train. The new metro will be safer, faster, and more reliable. It will help reduce traffic and connect important places like Electronic City and Bommasandra.

The Yellow Line is 18.82 km long, from RV Road to Bommasandra. The trains are automatic and controlled by special technology called CBTC.

They can carry 2,280 passengers and go up to 80 km/h. The metro will start in April 2025.A driverless metro doesn’t need a human driver. It is controlled by artificial intelligence (AI) and special sensors.

This helps the train stop at the right stations and avoid obstacles. The metro will also save energy and be more eco-friendly.Bengaluru needs these trains because the city has heavy traffic. The new metro will make travel faster, safer, and cheaper.

It will also help protect the environment. The metro stations will have modern features, like smart ticketing and safety measures.The new metro will reduce traffic and make it easier for people to get around. It will also create jobs and may increase property prices near the stations. The new driverless metro is a big step toward a cleaner, safer, and faster Bengaluru.