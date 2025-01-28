Live
Bengaluru: Man Robbed and Assaulted Near Nayandahalli Metro Station
Highlights
A 29-year-old man named Varun was attacked and robbed by two men near Nayandahalli Metro Station in Bengaluru. This happened late at night when Varun was walking home from work.
One of the men was driving an autorickshaw the wrong way. Both men started bothering Varun and forced him into the autorickshaw. They hurt him when he tried to run away.
The attackers took Varun’s phone and forced him to send them Rs 24,000 using an app on his phone. After the attack, even though he was hurt, Varun was able to escape. He ran to people nearby for help, and they took him to the hospital. At the hospital, Varun got surgery to treat his injuries. The police are now looking at CCTV footage from the area to try to catch the two men who attacked him.
