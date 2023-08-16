Bengaluru: Mekedatu will help in times of crisis, co-operate: DKS appeals to TN

Bengaluru : DCM and Irrigation Minister DK Shivakumar appealed to Tamil Nadu that “Mekedatu project will help in providing water to Tamil Nadu at such a time when the rains have stopped and they should cooperate in implementing this project.”

Responding to questions from the media after participating in the Independence Day program at the KPCC office, Shivakumar said, “We are ready to give 10 TMC water to Tamil Nadu. We have given as much water as is available now. We have also given water to our farmers.”

‘There should be no fuss about water distribution, we will definitely give water if it rains. Last time 400 TMC of water was released into the sea, we request Tamil Nadu not to allow confusion. You are also not cooperating with the implementation of Mekedatu project. Mekedatu project will come in handy in times of trouble like this’, he said.

Meanwhile, “On this Independence Day, our people should strengthen “India”. Congress leadership has the ability to protect the country. Bengaluru is a witness to this. There will definitely be a change in the coming days,” he predicted.