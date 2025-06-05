Bengaluru Metro Phase 3A: Sarjapur–Hebbal Red Line Faces Cost Review by Centre

The metro line from Sarjapur to Hebbal, known as the Red Line under Phase 3A of the Bengaluru Metro project, is facing fresh challenges. With an estimated cost of ₹28,405 crore, this line is being dubbed the most expensive metro project in the city’s history. As a result, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been instructed to re-evaluate the project.

Central Government Raises Concerns Over Cost of Sarjapur–Hebbal Metro Line

According to initial estimates, the cost per kilometer of this corridor could be as high as ₹776.3 crore. The central government has expressed concern over this high per-kilometer cost, which is significantly above national benchmarks. Hence, a more thorough assessment of the project is now required.

Re-evaluation by Independent Experts

Even though Phase 3A was approved by the state cabinet in December 2024, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is now carefully scrutinizing the project’s cost. The Ministry believes that the projected cost exceeds acceptable standards.

New Cost Evaluation Standards

The revised cost estimates for metro projects now depend on 13 key factors, including alignment and construction, station buildings, power and traction systems, signaling, depots, train sets, etc. In particular, challenges in tunneling and fluctuations in equipment supply have been identified as reasons for cost escalation.

Expert Report Expected in Three Months

A report by independent experts is expected to be submitted to the central government within three months. Based on this report, a decision will be made regarding whether to approve Phase 3A as is, or propose modifications. This could lead to delays in the expected central clearance, which was originally anticipated by December 2025. The project completion deadline remains 2031.

Costly Features of the Underground Metro Section

Around 14.44 km of Phase 3A is planned to be underground. Construction costs for underground stations, tunnels, power systems, depots, and traction systems significantly increase the overall cost per kilometer. Typically, underground platforms are 240 meters long, but there is a proposal to reduce this to 190–200 meters to save on civil construction expenses.

Speculations Regarding Tunnel Route

Some recent statements by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar sparked speculation that the route alignment might be changed. However, two senior BMRCL officials have clearly denied any such changes, affirming that the alignment remains intact — from Sarjapur to Iblur (14 km) and Agara to Koramangala 3rd Block (2.45 km) as originally planned.

Double-Deck Flyovers

According to officials, the changes mentioned by the Deputy CM refer only to the double-deck flyovers included in the Phase 3A plan. These flyovers are limited to elevated segments and do not affect the overall metro alignment in any way.

With inputs from GoodRetruns.