Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line Opens Aug 11: Route, Stations, Timings, Fare
Highlights
Bengaluru Metro’s new Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra opens on August 11. Check route, stations, timings, fare, and key details.
The 19 km Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra, opened by PM Narendra Modi, will start passenger service on Monday, August 11, at 5:00 am. It has 16 stations and 3 interchanges — RV Road (Green Line), Jayadeva (future Pink Line), and Central Silk Board (future Blue Line).
With this launch, Namma Metro’s network grows to 96 km, the second largest in India after Delhi. The line links major office hubs like Infosys, Wipro, Biocon, and Tech Mahindra.
Quick facts:
- Length: 19 km, 16 stations
- Service time: 5:00 am – 11:00 pm
- Frequency: Every 25 min (to be reduced to 10 min)
- Fare: ₹10–₹90
- Cost: ₹7,160 crore
Operated by BMRCL, it is expected to ease traffic and improve connectivity across the city.
