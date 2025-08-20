Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line to Be Extended to Attibele

The Karnataka government is planning to extend the Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line from Bommasandra to Attibele, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

During Question Hour, Congress MLA B Shivanna requested the government to extend the new line towards Attibele, as many people from this area travel daily to the city. Shivakumar replied that the state has asked RV Associates from Hyderabad to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). He added that early work and talks with officials are already happening.

The Yellow Line, which now runs from RV Road to Bommasandra, was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10. Since then, traffic on Hosur Road has come down by about 10%, and metro ridership has gone up sharply.

The new extension is expected to give better travel options to people in Attibele and nearby areas and reduce road traffic further.