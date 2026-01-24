Gita Saaram through ‘Kuchipudi’ dance

Senior Guru Dr. Maddali Usha Gayatri is a distinguished exponent of ‘Kuchipudi’ and a recipient of the prestigious Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, having choreographed innumerable dance ballets and solo presentations in India and abroad. She is also a versatile story writer addressing thought-provoking societal themes for various publications.

Her young and talented disciple, Ventrapragada Nuthna Ananya, in a recent solo recital at Ravindra Bharathi titled “Geetha Saaram – Sloka Recitation and Nrutyabhinaya,” blended the mesmerizing combination of slokas from the Bhagavad Gita, recited live on stage by the artiste herself, complemented by vivid enactment through abhinaya and nrithya. The performer of this unique presentation breathed life into the 54 slokas selected for the memorable occasion.

Ananya, a Class 9 student, is a scholarship awardee of CTSS and CCRT. Apart from ‘Kuchipudi’, after her initial training she has learnt the recitation of all the 700 slokas in the 18 chapters of the Gita entirely from memory under Gita Acharya Sri Kripalu, with the blessings of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji. She has also been a television anchor for children’s programs and is learning the violin and vocal music. Ananya’s YouTube channel, “Gita Nrithyam,” is an attempt to inspire children to learn the Gita.

Her mother, Vani Bhavani, also a ‘Kuchipudi’ dancer, has curated the event and devised the abhinaya aspect. Excellent choreography by Dr. Usha Gayatri was brought out through the music composed and sung by Srivalli Sarma, based on the emotions carried in each of the slokas. The live orchestra added lustre to the presentation.

Ananya looked fetching in a yellow, golden-hued silk aharya with a pink border, signifying the pitambara of Krishna. Her large, luminous eyes were perfect for emotive abhinaya. After a brief invocation to Ganapathi, Krishnashtakam, “Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum,” served as the melodious prelude.

Ananya was convincing as the divine son of Vasudeva, who is referred to as the annihilator of Kamsa and Chanura, the joy of Devaki, of rich blue complexion, adorned with garlands and anklets. His face is like the full moon, with curly hair. Dazzling earrings shine. Fragrant with a charming smile, he sports a peacock feather. The crown jewel of the Yadus has eyes like lotus petals. Decked with pitambara and Tulasi, he is with Rukmini. Marked with Srivatsa, he is the abode of fortune, garlanded, bearing the conch and discus, and accompanied by gopikas.

Ananya was a joy to watch as she enunciated the piece with delicacy and finesse, matching nritta to abhinaya. The slokas from the Gita were first chanted by Ananya as their meanings were projected on the screen; then the singer rendered them musically while Ananya danced.

The essence was conveyed as follows — the narrator Sanjaya describes to the blind King Dhritarashtra the happenings on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, first the circumstances in which the Gita was expounded and what it contained. As the warriors on the Pandava side gathered, Arjuna is dismayed when his charioteer Krishna takes him to survey the enemy host. He does not feel able to do battle against his arrayed kinsmen. Krishna exhorts him to cast off his despair and do his duty. He has to understand that desireless performance of duty is the highest aim. Attachment inevitably leads to ruin. In many ages, this dialogue of explanation has taken place as the Lord incarnates whenever evil gains ground to re-establish dharma. Controlling the mind and setting aside distractions, illusions should be eschewed and the Lord worshipped with devotion.

The climax is the unveiling of the Lord’s Vishwaroopa, or Cosmic Form of Time, the destroyer of all creation. The Sankhya philosophy is explained with delineations of the gunas and their attributes. Arjuna attains equilibrium with the grace of Krishna and, free from all doubts, is ready to act as per the Lord’s instructions. Hence, it is understood that wherever there is Sri Krishna, Lord of Yoga, and the supreme archer Arjuna, there will certainly be unending victory and prosperity.

Ananya was matchless in her interpretation through dance in the various roles portrayed and the abstract principles explained through nritta and abhinaya of high quality. She transitioned seamlessly from the more concrete to higher philosophical interpretations, which required internalisation of a high degree to emote successfully. The visualization of the Vishwaroopa was dramatic and inspired awe in the audience.

This pioneering fusion performance honoured the timeless heritage of the Bhagavad Gita and the Natya Shastra. The Gita illuminates daily life by easing stress, navigating uncertainty, resolving moral dilemmas, and revealing life’s true purpose. Ananya’s noble endeavour, through this visionary idea of presenting the Gita in dance form, it is hoped, will carry its values forward through classical dance and inspire others to learn the Gita to reap its benefits.

The program was thus a large step towards fulfilling the true purpose of her learning by exploring, implementing, and sharing the Gita’s timeless truths for the benefit of society. The Chief Guest was the Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy.