Ashnoor Kaur talks about body image, confidence and growing up under the camera

Actress Ashnoor Kaur, who started facing the camera at just four-and-a-half, opened up about her journey of self-acceptance, body image, and confidence in a candid conversation with actress Soha Ali Khan on her podcast.

Reflecting on her formative years in the public eye, Ashnoor shared, “A lot of it starts mentally. A lot of trauma gets stored in your body. Be easy on yourself. Be at peace.”

The actor also touched upon the pressures of growing up under constant scrutiny, revealing the challenges of maintaining a healthy relationship with her body amidst public expectations.

Opening up about the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 19’, Ashnoor did not hold back, describing the environment as “toxic” and highlighting the insecurities that even the most confident-seeming individuals carry.

“The episode that happened. The audacity of the people inside the house. No matter how good-looking they are, they still feel that they are not good enough and that’s so sad.”

She recounted trying every fitness trend and diet but acknowledged that true confidence comes from within.

“I’ve literally tried everything. Tapping myself to being on a water diet. Keto. This workout. That workout. Trillions of trainers. Nothing worked.”

Soha shared a snippet on Instagram and was captioned: “A new episode of All About Her reflects on body image, confidence, and the many ways women learn to see themselves through the eyes of others. From growing up under scrutiny to navigating health, appearance, and self-worth in the public eye, this conversation explores what confidence really means today.

The caption further read: “Had a deeply honest and insightful conversation with Ashnoor Kaur @ashnoorkaur, who shared her journey of growing up in front of the camera and learning to rebuild her relationship with her body, and @shalinimotivates , who added thoughtful perspective on confidence, body language, presence, and self-expression.”

Ashnoor made her acting debut in 2009 with Jhansi Ki Rani. She is best known for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes and Suman Indori.