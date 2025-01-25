Bengaluru Parents Outraged Over ₹2.1 Lakh Annual Fee for Third-Grade Students

Parents in Bengaluru are expressing their anger over high private school fees, with some taking to the streets and social media. The outrage started after it was revealed that a third-grade student’s school fee was ₹2.1 lakh per year.

The breakdown of the fee, shared by the Voice of Parents Association, includes ₹1.9 lakh for tuition, ₹9,000 for annual charges, and ₹11,449 for something called "imprest."

One of the posts about this situation shared a message of frustration, saying: "₹2.1 lakh fees for a third-grade student in Bengaluru. No amount of inflation can justify this. The government regulates fees in engineering colleges but ignores school fees. There's no business like the school business."

The Voice of Parents Association has called on the government to take action. They said the high fees show how education is being treated like a business rather than a service. While the association recognised that schools have the right to set their own fees, they believe these rights should not allow them to make huge profits.

The group has asked the government to create committees that can decide how much schools should charge. They also want the government to keep a closer watch on the fees charged by private schools, accusing some of resisting rules and allowing corruption to continue.

This post has caused a lot of discussions on social media about the cost of education. Some people pointed out that running a school with good facilities is expensive, and that placing limits on fees could harm the quality of schools. Others suggested that the government should make more high-quality schools available, so that education is affordable for everyone.