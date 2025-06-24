Bengaluru Power Cut Today (June 24): Full List of Affected Areas and Timings

– There will be a planned power cut in many parts of the city today, Tuesday, June 24. The power will be turned off between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM for maintenance work by BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company).

This work is being done to fix and upgrade power lines, move cables underground, and improve the electricity system.

Areas that may have power cuts:

Subramanyapura

Banashankari

Gubbalala, Uttarahalli, ISRO Layout

Kumaraswamy Layout, Chikkalsandra, AGS Layout

Hosakerehalli, Srinagar, Basavangudi

100 Feet Ring Road, Kamakya, and nearby places

The power cut may last up to 6 hours in some areas.



