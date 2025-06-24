Live
Bengaluru Power Cut Today (June 24): Full List of Affected Areas and Timings
Highlights
BESCOM has announced a scheduled power outage in several Bengaluru areas today, June 24, from 10 AM to 4 PM for maintenance.
– There will be a planned power cut in many parts of the city today, Tuesday, June 24. The power will be turned off between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM for maintenance work by BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company).
This work is being done to fix and upgrade power lines, move cables underground, and improve the electricity system.
Areas that may have power cuts:
- Subramanyapura
- Banashankari
- Gubbalala, Uttarahalli, ISRO Layout
- Kumaraswamy Layout, Chikkalsandra, AGS Layout
- Hosakerehalli, Srinagar, Basavangudi
- 100 Feet Ring Road, Kamakya, and nearby places
The power cut may last up to 6 hours in some areas.
