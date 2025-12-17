National Herald case: Bihar Congress accuses Centre of political vendetta against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi

Patna: Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against the central government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, accusing them of political intimidation against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Rajesh Ram said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been repeatedly summoned by the ED for several years, a move the Congress has consistently opposed.

He claimed that the case had already been closed, but was revived after a private individual allegedly misled the country and the judiciary.

Calling the case baseless and fabricated, Rajesh Ram alleged that the BJP has misused the ED to harass opposition leaders.

He further claimed that despite pressure from the ruling party, the court dismissed the petition and reprimanded the ED.

Questioning the agency’s actions, he asked why no formal case was registered when the summons were issued.

“The Congress has been saying from the beginning that the BJP is indulging in politics of intimidation. Today, the BJP stands completely exposed,” he said.

Following his statement, Congress leaders staged a protest at Income Tax Golambar, Patna, where they raised slogans against the central government and burned an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Commenting on the recent hijab controversy, Rajesh Ram alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come under the influence of the BJP.

He termed the treatment of people belonging to a particular community as reprehensible and claimed that the state government is now following the BJP policies.

Rajesh Ram also criticised the Bihar government over the suicide of Amarjeet Ram and his three daughters in Muzaffarpur district, allegedly due to debt and financial distress.

Calling it a failure of governance, he said that suicides caused by hunger and debt amount to social murder.

Targeting microfinance companies, he accused them of exploiting women through high-interest loans.

He claimed that due to financial pressure, many families are being forced to abandon their homes after locking them.

He demanded immediate and strict action against such companies, alleging a larger conspiracy.

Responding to questions about the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Bihar, Rajesh Ram said the matter has been communicated to the party high command and that the final decision rests with them.

On reports of political strategist Prashant Kishor’s meeting with Priyanka Gandhi, Rajesh Ram said that the party would respond only after concrete information becomes available.