Kerala: CPI-M to file complaint against parody song, cites poll code violation

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI-M in Kerala has decided to lodge a formal complaint against the parody song "Pottiye Kettiye", alleging that it constitutes a serious violation of the election code of conduct and deliberately hurts religious sentiments.

The move comes amid continuing political fallout from the Sabarimala gold theft controversy, which the party believes played a role in the recent local body election results.

CPI-M Pathanamthitta district secretary Raju Abraham said the song was part of a concerted attempt by the Congress and the Muslim League to polarise voters during the election campaign.

He described the parody as "highly objectionable" and argued that its circulation during the polls amounted to an egregious breach of electoral norms.

According to him, the party would pursue legal and electoral remedies against those responsible for promoting the song.

The CPI-M has also extended support to Prasad Kuzhikkala, general secretary of the Thiruvabharana Patha Samrakshana Samithi, who has sought legal action against the parody on the grounds that it mocks a devotional song dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.

Abraham said Kuzhikkala had been at the forefront of the campaign to protect the traditional Thiruvabharana path to Sabarimala and that several Hindu organisations had since approached him to join the proposed legal action against the parody.

The parody song, targeting the alleged Sabarimala gold theft, went viral during the local body election campaign and quickly became a popular tool for political messaging on social media.

Following the declaration of results, with the gold theft controversy emerging as one of the issues influencing voter sentiment, Congress leaders were seen publicly singing the song before television cameras, further amplifying its reach. What drew particular criticism was when Congress-led UDF parliamentarians sang the song outside Parliament.

LDF convener T.P. Ramakrishnan said action would be considered if it was established that the song insulted religious beliefs or violated the law.

AICC general secretary and Alappuzha Lok Sabha member K.C. Venugopal laughed when he heard of the CPI-M's move to seek legal redress.

"Instead of the Left finding out the real reason for the poll debacle, it is surprising that they are taking a legal route," Venugopal said.

The UDF, in turn, is believed to be preparing to further spotlight the issue by continuing to sing and circulate the parody song should a case be registered, setting the stage for a fresh round of political confrontation.