Lam Research Announces Winners of Annual Collegiate Challenge

Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced the winners of its annual Lam Research Challenge 2025, one of India’s first exclusive systems engineering competitions in the semiconductor equipment manufacturing industry.

The first prize was awarded to Ashish Negi, Shivam Kumar Jha, Swayam Bansal, and Sai Tejaswi from Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, while Anubhav Anand, Anumula Bharath Kumar, Daksh Sambhare, and Smit Kadu from Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati stood second, and Harshan J, Mohammed Rehan Tadpatri, Thareesh Prabakaran, and Thiruchalvan Thiyagarajan from National Institute of Technology, Calicut secured third place.

The challenge, in its second year, attracted close to 7000 students from 474 colleges across 24 states in the country, all of whom demonstrated a passion for tackling complex engineering problems using technology, innovation, and teamwork. The Lam Research Challenge is one of the country’s only systems engineering competitions that requires participants to integrate hardware, software, systems thinking, along with agility and project management skills to solve real world engineering problems for the semiconductor industry. Students from across the country participate for a chance to win a total of 10 lakh INR in cash prizes, and a select few are offered exclusive internships at Lam India.

“The Lam Research Challenge has evolved into more than a systems engineering competition. Through problem-solving and transformative learning, we strive to inspire the spirit of innovation and help foster future talent for the semiconductor industry. Congratulations to this year’s winners and all the bright students who made the competition a success,” said Rangesh Raghavan, corporate vice president and general manager, Lam Research India.

Part of the company’s broader initiative to build a pipeline of technical talent to address the needs of the growing semiconductor industry in India, the Lam Research Challenge gives students hands-on experience in systems engineering, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications.

The Lam Research Challenge is the latest in a series of progressive developments from the company to support innovation, collaboration and a pipeline of engineering talent to meet the future needs of the semiconductor industry. Through the broad deployment of its Semiverse Solutions courseware that offers a virtual nanofabrication environment, Lam aims to upskill engineers across Indian universities.