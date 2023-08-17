Bengaluru: Retired officer in ‘honeytrap’ as sister duo cheats him of Rs 82 lakh

Bengaluru : A retired government official fell for a honey trap and lost Rs 82 lakh in Bengaluru. Two sisters have been arrested by the Jayanagar Police Station for extorting money by threatening to share the videos and photos of their private moments spent with an old man in a hotel on social media.

Madikeri native Annamma and her sister Sneha (30) were arrested. Sneha’s husband Lokesh, who also was part of the ‘honeytrap’ act of the duo, was also arrested by the police.

60-year-old Kamlesh (name changed), who was holding a top government post, had retired a few months ago. Lakhs of rupees of Provident Fund (PF) money came after retirement. Annamma, who came to know in April through a friend, requested financial assistance for the treatment of her son suffering from cancer. Kamlesh agreed to pay, took her to a private hotel and gave her Rs 5,000. After that, the friendship between the two became stronger and closer.

Annamma called Kamlesh to a hotel near Electronic City in the first week of last May. Both had spent private moments in the hotel room. Many times the private meeting between the two had taken place. At this time, without Kamlesh knowing, Annamma had captured photos and videos of private moments on her mobile phone. After a few days she introduced her sister Sneha. Kamlesh, who got close with Sneha, also provided her financial support.

In the second week of June, Sneha sent a nude photo and video of Annamma to Kamlesh’s WhatsApp number and demanded Rs 82 lakh. She threatened to send videos and photos to social media, relatives and acquaintances if the money is not paid. Kamlesh, who was polite, had transferred all the money that came after his retirement to Sneha’s bank account.Sneha and the team, who had been quiet for a few days, again demanded Rs 42 lakh. She started threatening to send the video to his relatives if he did not pay. Scared of this, Kamlesh finally filed a complaint on August 11. After that, Annamma, Sneha and Lokesh were arrested, said a senior police officer.