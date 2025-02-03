Bengaluru Traffic Restrictions on Cubbon Road for White Topping Work: February 2025

Bengaluru Traffic Police has put a vehicle restriction in place on Cubbon Road, from Main Guard Cross Road to Dispensary Road, starting February 2 for one month. This is to allow for white topping work by the BBMP in the Shivajinagar Traffic Police jurisdiction.

For 30 days, vehicles won’t be allowed on this stretch to keep traffic moving smoothly. Roads affected include the stretch from Safina Plaza Junction to Commercial Street via Infantry Road and Cubbon Road.

Alternative Routes:

Drivers heading to Commercial Street from Infantry Road and Safina Plaza should take a right turn at Infantry Road, then left at Lady Curzon Road, followed by another left at Cubbon Road, KR Road, and Kamaraja Road.

Vehicles coming towards Commercial Street from Cubbon Road and Main Guard Cross can turn left at KR Road and continue to Commercial Street via Kamaraja Road.

Also, with Aero India 2025 happening, there will be flight disruptions at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from February 5-14. If you're flying, be sure to check your airline's updated schedule.