Bengaluru Transport Department Seizes 30 Luxury Cars for Tax Evasion
The Bengaluru Transport Department seized 30 luxury cars, including Ferrari, Porsche, and BMW, for tax evasion. The department issued tax notices worth Rs. 3 crore to ensure compliance.
The Bengaluru Transport Department took action against luxury car owners who didn’t pay taxes. They seized 30 luxury cars, including Ferrari, Porsche, BMW, Audi, Aston Martin, and Range Rover. The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner C Mallikarjun.
The department gave tax notices worth Rs. 3 crore to the car owners. This is part of their effort to make sure luxury car owners pay their taxes.
According to the Motor Vehicle Act, if a car is kept in a different state for more than a year, the owner must register it again in that state.
