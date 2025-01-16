Bengaluru: Two BESCOM Officials Arrested for Demanding Rs 3 Lakh Bribe

Live
Highlights
Two BESCOM officials in Bengaluru were arrested for demanding a ₹3,00,000 bribe to speed up a power connection.
Two BESCOM officials in Bengaluru were arrested for asking for a ₹3,00,000 bribe to speed up the process of getting a new power connection. The arrests were part of a crackdown on corruption.x`
The case started when Madhu Gowda, a 41-year-old electrical contractor, filed a complaint. The accused are Yogaraj L, a 41-year-old Assistant Engineer at BESCOM, and Murali, a 42-year-old private driver working for the company.
Gowda had been waiting for a new power connection for a building in Basavanagar. After many follow-ups, the officials demanded ₹3,00,000 to complete the connection. Murali was caught taking the bribe on Yogaraj’s orders. Both have been arrested, and the investigation is still ongoing.
