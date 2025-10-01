Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Gets 5th Trainset | Service Frequency to Improve by October 2025

Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro got its fifth train on September 30, 2025. The train will start running by mid-October after safety tests. This will reduce waiting time to 15 minutes.

The Yellow Line is 18.82 km long and connects R.V. Road to Bommasandra, including Electronics City. It opened in August 2025. At first, only three trains ran, causing long waits and crowding. A fourth train was added in September.

The trains use CBTC technology that can allow driverless operation. But for now, drivers are still in control. This technology will help reduce wait times in the future.

The trains were delayed because the first supplier, CRRC, did not follow rules to build trains in India. Later, CRRC joined with Titagarh Rail Systems, an Indian company, to supply the trains. Now, more trains are coming to improve service.