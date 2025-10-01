Live
- Telangana new DGP Shivadhar Reddy takes charge
- Farmers slam action against cultivators for stubble burning
- Court convicts 3 men in attempt to commit culpable homicide case
- Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Gets 5th Trainset | Service Frequency to Improve by October 2025
- Bolt takes over Khari Baoli with speed, culture and celebration
- BJP veteran Malhotra passes away at 93
- Delhi topped juvenile crime cases in 2023: NCRB
- Punjabi singer Rajvir remains on life support
- Amazon Unveils Alexa Plus and Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: A Smarter Assistant and First-Ever Colour Kindle
- Portion of Olympianmz mohd Shahid’s house razed in Varanasi
Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Gets 5th Trainset | Service Frequency to Improve by October 2025
Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro receives its 5th trainset, set to boost service frequency to 15 minutes by mid-October 2025. Learn about the new trains, CBTC technology, and efforts to ease overcrowding.
Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro got its fifth train on September 30, 2025. The train will start running by mid-October after safety tests. This will reduce waiting time to 15 minutes.
The Yellow Line is 18.82 km long and connects R.V. Road to Bommasandra, including Electronics City. It opened in August 2025. At first, only three trains ran, causing long waits and crowding. A fourth train was added in September.
The trains use CBTC technology that can allow driverless operation. But for now, drivers are still in control. This technology will help reduce wait times in the future.
The trains were delayed because the first supplier, CRRC, did not follow rules to build trains in India. Later, CRRC joined with Titagarh Rail Systems, an Indian company, to supply the trains. Now, more trains are coming to improve service.