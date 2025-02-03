Bengaluru's Groundwater Use Reaches Dangerous Levels

Bengaluru, a big city in Karnataka, is using too much groundwater. According to a report, the city is taking out as much water from the ground as it can get back, which is not good for the future. This means the water is running out faster than it can be replaced.

Bengaluru has been using almost double the amount of groundwater it can replace for over ten years. This has caused water levels to drop, and experts are concerned. In areas like Mahadevapura and Whitefield, the water level may drop even more during the summer.

The government is asking people to stop using too much groundwater. They are encouraging people to use water from the Cauvery river, which is a more reliable source. This will help Bengaluru’s water problems in the future.