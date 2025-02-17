Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport Surpasses Chennai in International Passenger Traffic

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has overtaken Chennai International Airport in handling international passengers since October 2024. While Chennai had a slight lead in September, Bengaluru surpassed it the following month and has maintained its lead ever since, according to data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

In December 2024, Bengaluru saw a significant increase in international flight movements, rising by 703 flights from the previous year, while Chennai's increase was just 106 flights. This surge highlights Bengaluru’s expanding international aviation presence.

Chennai, managed by the AAI, faces space constraints that limit its growth, while Bengaluru’s private management has given it an edge in attracting international airlines. Many business travelers from Chennai are now choosing Bengaluru due to its superior global connectivity.

In October 2024, Bengaluru's international passenger traffic reached 4.9 lakh, surpassing Chennai's 4.5 lakh. Although Chennai had a higher total number of international passengers from April to October 2024, Bengaluru’s continued expansion has solidified its position as one of India's key international aviation hubs.