 BMRCL Explores Cargo Services, Station Branding, to Boost Revenue

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is taking bold steps toward boosting its financial sustainability by diversifying into cargo transportation. This new initiative aims to generate non-fare revenue by partnering with logistics and e-commerce companies, allowing BMRCL to extend beyond its core passenger services.

According to MoneyControl, BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao mentioned that discussions with industry stakeholders are ongoing to develop a detailed roadmap for the cargo project. The goal is to leverage the metro’s speed and efficiency to create a more sustainable urban logistics system. Byappanahalli is identified as the central hub for these operations, which will help integrate logistics seamlessly.

The cargo transportation initiative takes inspiration from the Delhi Metro model, where the last coach of certain trains during non-peak hours is used for cargo. This hybrid approach ensures passenger services are not disrupted while still contributing to the city's logistics needs. The project aims to reduce traffic congestion, improve last-mile connectivity, and lower pollution levels in Bengaluru.

Rao confirmed, "Byappanahalli could be a key hub for the project. We are now exploring all possible methods to generate non-fare revenue." This move reflects BMRCL's broader strategy to enhance its economic impact and optimize the metro's utility.

In addition to cargo services, BMRCL is looking at several ways to increase revenue, such as advertising on trains and stations, train wrapping, and creating retail spaces. Recently, 10 trains each on the Purple and Green Lines were wrapped with ads.

BMRCL is exploring semi-naming and co-branding rights for station names to improve its finances and enhance the commuter experience. Plans are also in place to build a commercial complex and parking facility above the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station, including office spaces, retail outlets, and budget hotels.

However, BMRCL faces challenges like a shortage of trains and commuter dissatisfaction due to fare hikes of up to 71%. The metro currently operates 57 trains over a 76-km network, which experts say isn't enough for optimal service.

These challenges make BMRCL's efforts to diversify revenue and improve services even more crucial for Bengaluru’s metro system. As Rao stated, "This will be a win-win for both Bengaluru Metro and logistics providers, as Namma Metro is the fastest transport mode in the city and will generate significant revenue for BMRCL."