Cab Driver Locked in Hotel Room and Robbed by Woman in Bengaluru

Ananth Kumar, a 39-year-old cab driver from HMT Layout in Bengaluru, lost his car and phone after a woman tricked him. This happened during a work trip to Karwar.

While his passengers were sightseeing in the last week of April, a young woman came to talk to him. She said she wanted to hire him later for a tour in Bengaluru and Mysuru. They talked for a short time and exchanged phone numbers.

In the days after, the woman called him sometimes on WhatsApp. On the night of May 6, she told him she would come to Bengaluru the next day and asked for his taxi service. Ananth said he was in Hubballi but agreed to meet her the next day.

At 11 a.m. on May 7, she called again and said she had arrived. She asked him to book a hotel room near Majestic. Ananth didn’t know hotels in that area, so he booked a room at PV Residency near Tumakuru Road. She sent her Aadhaar card to use for the booking.

Ananth picked her up from the Eight Mile area and took her to the hotel. She said she wanted to go to a beauty parlour nearby and told Ananth to rest in the hotel room. When he went to the bathroom, she locked the door from outside.

Then she took his phone and car keys, and ran away with a man who was waiting for her. They both left in Ananth’s Hyundai Accent car.

Ananth shouted for help. Hotel staff heard him and opened the door. He then went to the police.

Police followed the suspects' trail to Tumakuru, Hiriyur, and Chitradurga, but after that, they lost track. The hotel had no CCTV backup to help.

Police say they are still looking into the case. They also said there might be more to Ananth's story, but they will wait until they catch the suspects.
















