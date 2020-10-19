CIS drive-through flu vaccine shots ease Covid fear among parents 

Bengaluru: In another effort to reach out to their community and help students, parents, faculty and staff stay healthy and safe, Canadian International School (CIS) in collaboration with Aster CMI Hospital held its first annual drive through flu clinic on their campus in Yelahanka. This one of a kind event, allowed families to get their much needed flu vaccine without having to step out of their vehicles.



"It was so convenient to be able to stop off to the CIS campus to get my yearly flu shot and not having to wait in the queue or enter a hospital really kept my mind at ease. My entire family got the flu shot today so we can stay healthy during this uncertain time," said R. Mehra, parent of one of CIS students.

"Influenza is a potentially serious disease that can lead to hospitalisation and even death some times. Every flu season is different, and influenza infection can affect people differently and adversely; in times of the Covid pandemic, it therefore becomes even more relevant to protect ourselves against a predictable seasonal infection. An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to help protect against flu. Vaccination has been shown to have many benefits including reducing the risk of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and even the risk of flu-related death in children," said Dr. Chetan Ginigeri, Lead Consultant, Department of Paediatrics, Aster CMI Hospital.

"We at CIS realize the anxiety of having to visit a hospital or clinic especially with your kids to get an injection in these times, so we thought we would ease some of that anxiety by hosting this drive-thru flu shot clinic on our campus. People stayed in their cars the whole time, a nurse from Aster CMI administered the shot to them in their cars. It was truly a stress-free way to take the all important flu vaccine for the whole family!" said Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School.