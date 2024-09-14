CM Hints at Another Milk Price Hike

Bengaluru : The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah has signalled an upcoming price hike for Nandini milk, citing the need to support dairy farmers in the state. This comes just months after the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) raised milk prices by Rs. 2 per litre in June 2023, while offering an additional 50 ml in each 500 ml sachet.

The CM’s recent remarks, made during the inauguration of the Bengaluru Milk Union’s new office and a public address in Magadi, claimed that milk procurement prices will be increased to benefit farmers directly.

Siddaramaiah, in his speech, indicated that the Cooperative Minister, K N Rajanna, has been asked to convene a meeting with KMF directors to discuss the potential price hike. While the exact increase has not yet been decided, the CM hinted at a possible Rs. 5 increase per litre. He emphasised that this price adjustment would ensure that the dairy farmers, who are at the heart of the state’s milk production system, receive a more substantial benefit.



However, the chief minister did not explicitly confirm whether consumers would bear the full brunt of this increase. The focus, according to Siddaramaiah, remains firmly on boosting the incomes of dairy farmers. He also mentioned a long-standing practice where farmers are required to pay 20 paise per litre to cooperative societies, hinting that this issue would also be reviewed in the near future.



As the state government prepares for likely discussions with KMF and other stakeholders, dairy farmers in Karnataka may be hopeful for a favourable outcome while the consumers bear the brunt of multiple price hikes in a single year.

