Covid vaccine safe, don't believe rumours, says Health Minister Sudhakar

Bengaluru: "The moment when first jab of vaccine was administered was historic. It's a huge achievement," Health Minister Dr K.Sudhakar said.

Speaking to the media after the launch, Sudhakar said that this was historic because the world had to wait several years to get vaccine for other viruses. "But our scientists have developed vaccine for Covid-19 in just 10 months. Every citizen is indebted to our scientists and institutions. I also thank PM, CM and all other leaders who guided us," he said.

"Across the State 243 vaccination centres have been set up and we aim to cover 24,300 frontline warriors today itself," the minister added.

"Frontline workers, Dr Sudarshan Ballal of our technical advisory committee, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria have taken vaccine today. Senior and renowned doctors are taking vaccine as a confidence building measure. They are taking vaccine since it is found safe and effective," the minister said. Sudhakar clarified that people should not pay heed to rumours.

"All precautions have been taken in case of any side effects. 20-30 thousand people have been involved in clinical trials. There is no need to panic at all. Vaccine is most affordable at Rs.210 in our country. In other countries it is almost 10 times more. People with comorbidities will be covered in the next phase," the minister stated.

Sudhakar appealed to not politicise vaccination drive. "It is voluntary and not mandatory and is safe with no side effects," he clarified.

Minister visited Jayanagar General Hospital, St.John's Hospital and KR Puram Hospitals to review the vaccination process.

"I am willing to take vaccine, but PM has prioritised that healhcare workers and frontline staff who are most exposed must be vaccinated first," he said.

First phase is expected to be completed within a week.