ED raids builder’s house in MUDA case

Bengaluru : Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided the residence of builder N Manjunath in JP Nagar, Bengaluru in connection with the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) scam. ED officials are verifying the documents at the builder’s residence. ED officials reportedly raided 7-8 locations in Bengaluru and Mysore in connection with the scam.

On October 18, ED officials raided the Muda office and some other places in Mysore. After the raid, ED officials interrogated six Muda officials. They had collected necessary information from these officials. Officials had interrogated some lower-ranking officials of Muda at the ED office in Bengaluru last week.

ED officials had issued a notice to RTI activist Gangaraju to attend the hearing. Accordingly, RTI activist Gangaraju went to Bangalore ED office on Monday and attended the hearing.

Speaking about the issuance of notice by ED officials, Gangaraju said, ED has issued a summons to me, but I don’t know which case. I have struggled a lot. Several records have gone missing in Muda. He told that I am ready to give all the documents asked by ED.