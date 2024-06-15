Ex-K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai resigns as MLA after becoming MP

Bengaluru : BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was elected as an MP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, on Saturday resigned as a member of the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters here after submitting his resignation from the Shiggaon Assembly seat, Bommai said, "Our national leaders have made certain decisions for this reason. I will work in Parliament to find solutions for interstate water disputes such as those involving the Krishna and Cauvery rivers, which impact irrigation projects."

He urged the state government to process the application according to the laid-down procedures to secure central funds for the Upper Bhadra project. "Previously, I stationed my officers in New Delhi for six months and secured Rs 3,800 crore under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP)," he said.

"I will speak with the concerned state and central ministers to secure the Rs 5,000 crore reserved for the Upper Bhadra project. We had made all preparations to announce the Upper Bhadra project as a national project. To date, the central government has not designated any project as a national project here. However, due to our pressure, an assurance was given to provide Rs 5,000 crore," Bommai stated.

"I have submitted my resignation from the Shiggaon seat as I have been elected as the Haveri MP. I thank the people of the Shiggaon constituency for electing me for four consecutive terms to promote development. I have carried out many development works in the constituency. I have also spoken to CM Siddaramaiah about further development," Bommai added.