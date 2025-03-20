Ghanaian Woman Held at Bengaluru Airport with Over 3 kg of Cocaine

On Tuesday, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a Ghanaian woman at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru after they discovered more than 3 kg of cocaine in her possession. The drug weighed a total of 3.186 kg, and the woman is currently being questioned about the drug’s origin and intended recipients. The DRI has not yet revealed the identity of the woman involved in the incident.

The authorities have not shared any details regarding the method used for smuggling the cocaine, as investigations are still ongoing. A DRI source confirmed that the case is under active investigation, and further information will be disclosed once the inquiry progresses.

This arrest comes after police in Mangaluru seized 37.87 kg of MDMA worth Rs 75 crore last week. Two African nationals were arrested in Bengaluru in that case. The rise in drug-related arrests shows the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the area.