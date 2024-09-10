govt to take up revision process of ration cards

Bengaluru : The Congress government had announced 10 kg free rice scheme as it came to power. As of now, the Centre has not cooperated, so it took up the scheme of giving 5 kg of rice and Rs 170 per person per month. However, the number of fake BPL card beneficiaries misusing it is high. The state government has finally taken a major step to crack down on fake BPL cards.

In the cabinet meeting held earlier, there was a detailed discussion about giving food kit containing oil and pulses instead of money. At present, discussions have been held regarding the distribution of food kits after stopping fake BPL cards. Approximately 1.13 crore people in the state have fake BPL cards. Already Niti Aayog has also expressed strong objection.

This will be a big development in the coming days. Most importantly, the government has decided to detect fake BPL cards and transfer them to APL cards. Therefore, the formation of a committee at the departmental level is being considered. The committee is examining the fake BPL card holders and discussing their addition to the APL card. Certain qualifications are required to have a BPL card. APL and BPL are recognized based on eligibility and criteria.

How is the BPL card revision process to be done? By planning to fully link income tax, employment, social status, allottee background and Aadhaar card. ‘If we look at the status of other states, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra and Telangana regions do not have more than 50% BPL cards. But, we have 80% BPL. As governments change, the number of fake BPL cards has been increasing. No BPL card holder should be an income taxpayer.’

There is a guideline that the annual income should not be more than Rs 12000. Now, based on that guideline, the Food and Civil Supplies Department has decided to conduct an inspection. After this is complete, the illegal BPL cards will be converted to APL’ said Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappaand added that those who were ineligible in BPL will go to APL.