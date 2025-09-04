Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Launched – Check Your New Corporation & Ward

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has started. People can now see their new corporation and ward.

Bengaluru has five corporations: Central, North, South, East, and West. Each corporation will collect taxes and use them locally. This will help give faster services.

Residents can check their ward online at the BBMP Ward Portal by entering their address.

The new system will reduce delays, solve problems faster, and bring services closer to people. Everyone should check their ward and follow civic rules.

Here’s the link to check your ward and corporation:

https://www.bbmp.gov.in/KnowYourNewCorporation/index.html