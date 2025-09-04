  • Menu
Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Launched – Check Your New Corporation & Ward

x

Highlights

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has started. Bengaluru is divided into five corporations. Residents can check their new corporation and ward online at the BBMP portal for faster services and better governance

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has started. People can now see their new corporation and ward.

Bengaluru has five corporations: Central, North, South, East, and West. Each corporation will collect taxes and use them locally. This will help give faster services.

Residents can check their ward online at the BBMP Ward Portal by entering their address.

The new system will reduce delays, solve problems faster, and bring services closer to people. Everyone should check their ward and follow civic rules.

Here’s the link to check your ward and corporation:

https://www.bbmp.gov.in/KnowYourNewCorporation/index.html

