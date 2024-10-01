HDK must focus on job creation in state rather than politicking says Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru : Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday urged Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to focus on creating jobs in Karnataka rather than spending all his time and energy on politicking. Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “Kumaraswamy must focus on creating 50,000 to 1 lakh jobs in the state rather than doing politics. Prime Minister Modi has given him a good ministry, he should make use of it to create jobs rather than making unnecessary statements.”

“Politics will always be there, but he should focus on leaving behind a legacy. But he is losing that opportunity,” he added. He was replying to Kumaraswamy’s allegation that information is getting leaked at the official level.

Asked if any politics was discussed in his meeting with Home Minister Parameshwar, he said, “Can’t the media see anything other than politics? The people have elected us with a lot of promise and we need to live up to it. We have fulfilled five guarantees.

We need to complete Yettinahole project needs to be completed. All the promises made in the manifesto needs to be fulfilled.”

Asked why he was meeting Parameshwar in the absence of officials, he said, “All Congress MLAs are together, we don’t need officials behind politicians. We discuss and deliberate but the decision is left to one person.”

Replying to questions on Kumaraswamy’s tirade against Lokayukta SIT ADGP Chandrashekar, he said, “Chandrashekar is the one investigating it and Kumaraswamy is the one being investigated. I don’t have anything to do with it.”

Asked about BJP MLA Yatnal’s allegation that Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked to bring down the government, he said, “This has been brought to the attention of the High Command. There is a conspiracy to bring down the government. We will discuss this with our legal counsels as well. This allegation needs to be investigated by the IT.”

“We are preparing to bring Yettinahole water to Tumakuru district by 2025. Yettinahole water has already been pumped and stored. The forest land needed for the project has been identified in Tumakuru and Hassan district and it needs to be transferred to the Irrigation department. We will discuss this with the Forest Minister and the CM has agreed to hold a meeting regarding this as well.”

“Rains are tapering off. Drinking water is becoming an issue with Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mandya districts. The previous BJP government had changed the location of the dam near Bairagondlu in Koratagere taluk. There are disputes with regards to compensation as it includes part of Doddaballapura taluk as well. I will be inspecting the entire stretch of land from Yettinahole to Bairagondlu after Dasara.”