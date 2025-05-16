Indian Airports Cancel Contracts with Turkish Firm Çelebi Over Security Concerns

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has ended its ground handling contract with Çelebi, a company from Turkey.

Why This Happened:

The Government of India has canceled security clearance for Çelebi Airport Services India Ltd.

Çelebi is a part of a Turkish company that has shown support for Pakistan.

This decision came after rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and ‘Operation Sindoor’.

What KIA Did:

KIA has moved its ground handling work to other service providers.

This is to keep airport operations running smoothly.

KIA said it is working with airlines and government bodies to manage the change.

Other Airports Take the Same Step:

Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports also ended their contracts with Çelebi.

Çelebi was told to immediately hand over all ground handling work.

On Thursday, Delhi Airport (IGIA) also cut ties with the company, citing national security reasons.

What the Government Said:

On May 15, India’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security officially revoked Çelebi’s clearance.

Çelebi is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.