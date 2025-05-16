Live
- Miss World Beauty Contingent to Visit Pillalamarri Today: Grand Cultural Welcome Planned
- Chrome for Android Gets Smarter Text Zoom, Image Descriptions and Real-Time AI Captions
- Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Remanded in Another Case
- PM Modi, HM Shah wish Sikkim on statehood day; praise its beauty, rich culture and sustainable development
- BJP Compares Pakistan’s Military Operation to India’s 2007 T20 World Cup Victory
- Miss World beauty contingent to witness India's traditional and cultural heritage at Pillalamarri Marri at 5PM today
- Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2024–25: Pass Rate Reaches 93.8%
- Punjab Police busts ISI-controlled narco smuggling module; 85 kg heroin seized
- Hare Krishna temple dispute: ISKCON Bengaluru chief hails Supreme Court verdict as 'historic'
- ISKCON temple in Bengaluru does not belong to ISKCON Society Mumbai: Supreme Court
Indian Airports Cancel Contracts with Turkish Firm Çelebi Over Security Concerns
Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has ended its contract with Çelebi, a Turkish ground handling company.
The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has ended its ground handling contract with Çelebi, a company from Turkey.
Why This Happened:
The Government of India has canceled security clearance for Çelebi Airport Services India Ltd.
Çelebi is a part of a Turkish company that has shown support for Pakistan.
This decision came after rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and ‘Operation Sindoor’.
What KIA Did:
KIA has moved its ground handling work to other service providers.
This is to keep airport operations running smoothly.
KIA said it is working with airlines and government bodies to manage the change.
Other Airports Take the Same Step:
Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports also ended their contracts with Çelebi.
Çelebi was told to immediately hand over all ground handling work.
On Thursday, Delhi Airport (IGIA) also cut ties with the company, citing national security reasons.
What the Government Said:
On May 15, India’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security officially revoked Çelebi’s clearance.
Çelebi is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.