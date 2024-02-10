‘Jana Spandana’ event by CM mirrors collapse of admin: BJP

Bengaluru : The Karnataka BJP has criticised the Congress-led state government for organising the ‘Jana Spandana’ outreach programme at the state legislature which they called as failure of the state administration.

Opposition leader, R. Ashoka, on Thursday said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, you are projecting the event as the biggest performance of the state government.

However, in real terms the programme is a reflection of administrative machinery which has been collapsed in the state.”

“There are 34 cabinet ministers in the state and every district is appointed with an in-charge minister. In addition, there are 34 heads of boards and corporations. District Commissioners and CEOs of zilla panchayats and gram panchayats are also functioning. Inspite of all the machinery, a poor man is compelled to come all the way from his village to the state legislature, waiting for his turn all day to submit his grievance to the CM only shows poor administration,” he charged.

“CM Siddaramaiah, you are using the suffering of the people who have queued to find solutions for the cheap publicity. You should be ashamed,” Ashoka added.

“Instead of enacting a drama for publicity through ‘Jana Spandana’ programme, CM Siddaramaiah should give directions to his ministers and district in-charge ministers to visit taluk and district centres and hear out grievances of people.

The MLAs along with District Collectors and zilla panchayat CEO’s can meet people and provide solutions on the spot,” he appealed.