Kannada authority writes to FM on Hindi imposition in banks

Bengaluru : The central government says that everyone in the country should have a bank account, but it is conducting business in banks in a language that people do not understand. In many banks, transactions are being conducted only in Hindi. Kannada is disappearing in many banks in the state, including the capital. This is causing people distress.

The issue of reservation for Kannadigas in jobs in the private sector was a major topic of discussion last month. There was also an incident where the government hesitated to implement job reservation. But in the wake of this, Hindi is now being imposed in the state’s banks. The Kannada authority is angry about this and has decided to write a letter to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Business is being conducted in Hindi and English in some banks in Bengaluru. Hindi is being imposed forcibly. The Kannada Development Authority has expressed its displeasure against this. The Kannada Development Authority has written a letter to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and has come forward to appeal against the imposition of Hindi. Kannada is being rejected in many banks in the state, including Bangalore. This has caused great hardship to many people.

In recent years, various banks have been deputing staff from different states to their branches in the state. Due to this, Kannadigas, especially people from rural areas, are facing severe problems in dealing with bank employees who do not know Kannada. Therefore, Kannadigas have demanded that all banks in the state should appoint people who know Kannada during recruitment and that bank employees should make it mandatory to deal with Kannadigas in Kannada.

Therefore, Kannada language should be represented in the daily affairs of banks in the state, including Bangalore. The Kannada Authority has written a letter to all district collectors, urging the district administration to issue instructions to bank heads. Kannada has been completely ignored in many banks. While claiming to be following the three-language formula, only Hindi is being used, without English or Kannada. A bank operating in Kannada is insulting the Kannada language and the people who speak it by ignoring the language of the land. Currently, everything in banks is Hindi.

Both Kannada and English used to have a place in various application forms, including payment challans, acceptance cheques, demand drafts (DDs) and account opening application forms. But now Hindi is everywhere.

At least, Kannadigas need to get jobs in Karnataka. This will be inconvenient for people who speak and use Kannada.