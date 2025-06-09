 Karnataka CM Considers Moving Cricket Stadium After Fatal Stampede

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the government is considering relocating the cricket stadium to a new place to prevent future accidents.

This comes after 11 people died in a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2025 celebration on June 4.

Speaking to a news agency, Siddaramaiah explained that the government is exploring long-term plans that include moving the stadium to a different location.

He emphasized that such a tragic incident should never happen under any government and that he is personally hurt by the event, as is the government. Five police officers have been suspended, and both the intelligence chief and the Chief Minister’s political secretary have been replaced in connection with the case.

The government is taking the matter seriously and has already begun appropriate actions.

Siddaramaiah maintained that the government did nothing wrong during the entire episode since June 4.

He noted that although the incident is saddening, the administration did not make mistakes. Legal action is underway against those responsible, so the government should not feel ashamed.

Responding to criticism from the opposition parties BJP and JDS, Siddaramaiah questioned whether the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh resigned when people died at the Kumbh Mela or if BJP and JDS demanded his resignation then.

He also clarified that his government did not organize the player felicitation event on June 4 when the stampede happened.

The Secretary and Treasurer of the KSCA invited him to the event, which was organized by them. He attended only as a guest and was informed that the Governor would also attend, but he was not involved in any other details.