Karnataka: Fake ‘Trump Hotel Rental’ App Cheats Over 200 People of Rs 2 Crore

More than 200 people in Karnataka reported losing nearly Rs 2 crore to a fake app called Trump Hotel Rental. The app used false images of former US President Donald Trump to attract investors, according to the Times of India.

The app promised very high returns quickly—sometimes over 100%—and claimed to be a hotel rental and investment platform. It cheated over 800 people across districts like Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Haveri, Hubballi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Ballari, and Bidar.

Haveri police officer Anshukumar said the app became popular through social media ads that promised fast money. It operated like a pyramid scheme, asking users to pay about Rs 1,500 to register. At first, the app paid small amounts, like Rs 500, to build trust. Then, it convinced people to invest more before disappearing.

Victims reported receiving daily payments of around Rs 30, withdrawable only after reaching Rs 300. One Bengaluru lawyer said he invested Rs 6 lakh between January and April 2025. He also mentioned that scammers asked him to pay taxes on fake earnings before vanishing.

The scam included fake work-from-home jobs, such as writing company profiles, with false earnings shown on the app to lure users into investing more.

Although more than 15 cases have been filed in Haveri, police believe many victims have yet to come forward. Inspector SR Ganachari from the Cybercrime unit said investigations are ongoing.

Authorities are tracking the criminals through online records. The app and its accounts have been taken down, but police warn similar scams may reappear under new names. No arrests have been made yet, and the probe continues across multiple regions.



