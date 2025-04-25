Live
Karnataka Leaders Criticize Central Government Over Pahalgam Terror Attack
Karnataka's Chief Minister and other leaders have blamed the Central government for failing to prevent the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.
A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 people, and Karnataka leaders are blaming the Central government for not stopping it.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it was an intelligence failure by the Central government. He mentioned that attacks like the Pulwama bombing happened before, showing that the government didn't act properly. He also said the Karnataka government helped bring back tourists from Karnataka who were stuck in Pahalgam. Siddaramaiah added that they might provide help to the families of the two victims from Karnataka.
Home Minister G. Parameshwara questioned how the attack happened despite having a military intelligence system in place. He asked where the terrorists came from and why there was no action to stop them.
IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge posted on social media, saying that security problems were warned about before both the Pulwama and Pahalgam attacks, but no action was taken. He asked if Prime Minister Modi would have the courage to ask Home Minister Amit Shah to resign. Kharge also suggested that the government might use the attack for political gain.