Kempegowda Airport Introduces Disability Support Programs

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is the first airport in India to receive Level 1 accreditation under the Airports Council International (ACI) Accessibility Enhancement Programme. The airport announced this on Wednesday, taking a big step toward making travel easier and more accessible for all passengers.

This achievement highlights the airport’s ongoing commitment to improving travel for passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility. The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the airport, has focused on staff training and infrastructure upgrades to ensure a seamless and comfortable experience for everyone.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer of BIAL, expressed pride in the accomplishment, stating, “This accreditation reflects our dedication to making air travel more inclusive. Over the past few years, we’ve introduced several accessibility initiatives, including universal design principles in our terminals and continuous staff training.”

Kempegowda International Airport has special programs to help passengers with hidden disabilities. One program is called "B-Included," which provides assistive devices, like wheelchairs or other tools, to make travel easier. Another program is the "Sunflower Lanyard" scheme, which started in 2022. Passengers who need extra help wear a lanyard with a sunflower symbol, so staff can quickly identify them and offer assistance.

These programs ensure that everyone, no matter their needs, gets the support and care they require during their journey. This makes Kempegowda International Airport a leader in making air travel accessible for all. It sets a great example for other airports across India to follow.