KIA will create 12,000 jobs in the next two years: CEO Hari Marar

Bengaluru : Participating in a discussion on ``Bangalore transformation'' at the Soul (SOUL) Bangalore Business Conclave, BIAL Airport Managing Director, CEO Hari Marar said, "Bangalore city's business, industry and transport sector is growing beyond all calculations. The progress of the airport is a model for the entire country. Before the opening of the second terminal, there were 25,000 employees in the airport. Now there are 38,000 employees. This number will reach 50 thousand in next 2 years."





He said there is an Rs 500 crore that will spent for Construction of Indigo, Air India hub on airport premises, A lot of work is going on including airport city, digital plan, development of the rest of the 2nd terminal. "By the end of 2024, the number of passengers at the station is expected to reach 4 crores. Looking at the current development, another airport is essential for Bangalore by 2032. For this two years ago we have identified location and made plan for it. Around 15 thousand crore rupees will be invested in the development of Bangalore airport by 2030”.



IT and BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said, "The state government will provide full cooperation for the establishment of industries and enterprises. The obstacles to the establishment of enterprises will be removed and a more business-friendly environment will be created. Also Centers of excellence will be established to complement the growth and development of all sectors including automobile, biotechnology. .Karnataka will be ready for future challenges through skill development and all kind of environment is being created for it.

Talking about the agricultural market and modern technology, State Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy said that a special scheme will be given to farmers to make them aware of adopting modern technologies in agriculture and a new scheme and cooperation will be given to transform the farmers of the state into entrepreneurs.