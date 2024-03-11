Lok Sabha election candidates from K’taka to be finalised today: Former CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru : Karnataka former Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, stated on Monday that the list of Lok Sabha poll candidates from the state might be finalised in today’s meeting being held in New Delhi with the BJP’s Central Election Committee. He was speaking to reporters at his residence before leaving for the national Capital for the meeting.

Former CM Yediyurappa, who is also the BJP’s Central Election Committee member, said that the party’s Karnataka President, BY Vijayendra and his son were already in New Delhi. The Central Election Committee meeting will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all final decisions would be taken then. He also said that the tour programme of PM Modi to Karnataka was all set.

“He is also arriving in Shivamogga, we are planning for massive rallies there,” he added. “I have been maintaining that the BJP in Karnataka will win 25 out of 28 seats. I am reiterating that along with the JD-S we will win 25 seats,” the senior leader stated.

When asked about the dropping of Union Ministers from the state from the Lok Sabha poll race, the former CM said he had no idea and PM Modi would take a call on it.

When asked about talks being held with the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Wadiyar, he maintained that if at all there was any such discussion he would not discuss it with the media. Meanwhile, sources in the BJP explained that four sitting MPs had conveyed that they would not contest the Lok Sabha polls.

Further, the issue of the sitting Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, and Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Bhagawanth Khuba, facing opposition from local leaders would be discussed and a call would be taken.

Davanagere sitting MP, GM Siddeshwara, is also facing the heat and many leaders from the region have stationed themselves at New Delhi and are lobbying against him with the central leadership.



The party has decided not to field Belagavi MP, Mangal Angadi and is contemplating fielding former Karnataka CM, Jagadish Shettar, sources stated. Sources added that there was stiff competition among former ministers from BJP, V Somanna and JC Madhuswamy to get the ticket of the Tumkur Lok Sabha seat.

Former Minister Dr K Sudhakar and BJP MLA, SR Vishwanath, have locked horns for the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha ticket and Vishwanath is vouching for the candidature of his son.

