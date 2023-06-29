Lokayukta officials unearthed 100 acres plus property from tahsildar

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta raid continued in the state on Thursday as officials verifying records of corrupt officers who caught by Lokayukta . The Lokayukta officials raided the house of K.R. Puram Tahsildar Ajith Rai on Wednesday and shocked to see the wealth amassed by him. The officials, on Wednesday morning, conducted raid on Sahakar Nagar residence in the city , verified the records throughout the night. Even today the verification of documents continues. Officers who came in 2 vehicles raided 11 places related to Ajith Rai. During raid 1.90 crore worth valuables and rs 40 lakh cash found at house. The officials also recovered more than 100 acres of property related documents.

Property deeds were found in the names of relatives and friends and it was suspected that the property was made in benami name. Land deed of 98 acres near Doddaballapur was found which valued worth over rs 300 crores. We have got information that preparations are being made to start a horse riding school at this place. Along with this, a title deed of 30 acres of land in Kallur was found .

Officials are going to get the bank statement today. In the wake of the discovery of the deeds of hundreds of acres of land, the officials who have taken the case seriously have continued intensive search. Some luxury vehicles including Land Cruiser, Innova, Fortuner, Mini Cooper and Ducati were found during the raid. It has been learned that Ajit Rai, who has an income of more than Rs 1 crore per year, has a lot of difference between his income and the property he has acquired. Lokayukta officials have written to the bank to freeze the bank account of Tehsildar Ajit Rai. Lokayukta SP Ashok visited the place monitoring search operation.. Ajit Kumar Rai, originally hails from Sorake in the Puttur Taluk of Dakshina Kannada District.

His father, Anand Rai, worked as a Government surveyor but passed away at the age of 51. Following his father’s death, Ajith Rai secured a government job under compassionate grounds. He was appointed as a Revenue Inspector in the year 2005 at a young age and later promoted to the position of deputy tahsildar and tahsildar in Bangalore. Ajith Rai primarily served outside Dakshina Kannada District in his Government assignments. But with in short span of time he amassed property worth over hundreds of crores shocked even lokayukta officials.